This year, in order to make sure that the New Year 2018 celebrations go on without any tragedies, the security forces of the nation are leaving no-stone-unturned in setting up the proper measures. Recently, in order to avoid drunken driving during the New Year, the Chennai state police announced a series of new rules to keep drunken youth from the steering wheels. As per the newly implemented rules, getting caught by the police while drunken driving may harm one’s prospects of getting a passport or visa.

As per reports, the state police will be updating such details, including the accused’s personal identity, in the Crime Records Bureau (CRB). Apart from this, a series of stringent measures have been adopted by the Chennai police to curb drunken driving this new year. Commenting on the recently announced measure, a police official said that after the details get updated with CRB, it will be difficult for the accused to get police verification for a visa. The Chennai police official said, “In the event of the details of those facing case of drunken driving being updated in the CRB, they might face difficulty in obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for police verification (for) passport verification, visa verification.”

The series of strict laws come in as in the year 2016, more than 5 were reported to be killed in different road accidents that took place in the state. In order to avoid any such mishap this year, the Chennai police have deployed more than 3,500 officers on security duty. Apart from this over 100 religious places have been given adequate protection. Above all, reports suggested that an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) will guard the seashores of Marina, Santhome, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai.