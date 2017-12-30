If you are planning to visit Connaught Place on New Year's Eve, try to avoid using the Delhi Metro after 9PM as the exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station would be restricted. However, people can enter the station from F and B block side gates but the exit would remain barred.

Exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk metro station would be restricted after 9PM on New Year’s Eve. This announcement was made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in wake of the law and order situation during the celebrations of New Year in Central Delhi. A statement issued by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation read, “As advised by Delhi Police authorities, exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted from 9:00 PM onwards on New Year’s Eve, i.e., December 31, 2017.”

The statement further added that commuters would be allowed to enter the metro station from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station from F and B block side gates of the station after 9PM for boarding the trains. The interchanging facility at the Central Delhi metro station will continue as normal. People travelling on the Blue line can normally interchange the trains at the busiest metro station till the normal time of functioning of the trains. Services at all the other metro stations will be carried out normally.

Delhi Police has also ensured proper security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the celebrations. Delhi Police has also set-up 125 check posts in the national capital to keep a check on drunken driving.

“There will be an adequate deployment of traffic police, local police and PCR in Delhi in order to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of New Year’s celebration, 435 check-points will also be made to check traffic violations. Police personnel will be keeping a close eye on people’s movement in the city,” Delhi Police chief spokesperson Deepender Pathak told ANI.

Delhi Police have also urged people to follow law and order during the celebrations.