The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on Saturday issued notices to nine doctors and two nurses of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in connection with the medical negligence in which a newborn was wrongly declared dead by the hospital doctors. The council had already sought individual statements from the accused doctors, including the gynaecologists and the nursing staff and has told them to reply within 15 days. DMC, a statutory body that regulates the practice of modern medicine, took cognisance of the matter and directed the hospital authorities to look into the matter.

“After the written replies are submitted all the parties involved would be called for hearing,” said Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary, DMC.

After the reply from the Max Hospital doctors, DMC will decide if the doctors involved in the case should be punished. The Delhi government had cancelled the license of the hospital after the probe found out that the doctors and the staff had not monitored the vitals of the baby, including performing an ECG, before declaring the death.

Satyendar Jain had called the hospital a ‘habitual offender’ as the department had already received complaints regarding the improper functioning of the hospital. The twins, a boy and a girl, were declared dead by doctors at Max Hospital and were later handed over to the parents in a polythene bag. It was only when the father of the twins, who was going for the last rites of his twins, realised that there was some movement in the polythene bag and checked out that one of them was alive.