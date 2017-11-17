The Election Commission on Friday ruled that Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the "real party", therefore it will be allowed to use party's 'Arrow' symbol. "The group led by Nitish Kumar is recognised as the Janata Dal-United in terms of Paragraph 15 of the symbols order," the Election Commission said.

In a welcome move for Janata Dal United- JD(U) – chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Election Commission on Friday said that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led group of the JD(U) is the ‘real party’. The election commission also allowed Nitish Kumar’s led JD(U) to use the party’s “Arrow” symbol. While it’s a positive development for Nitish Kumar, at the same time is also a major setback for rebel party leader Sharad Yadav, who drifted away from the party after Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and broke the then alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The alliance was known as Mahagathbandhan (Gran Alliance) which was solely formed to defeat the BJP in previous Bihar Assembly elections.

Further clarifying the matter, the election commission on Friday said, “The respondent group led by Nitish Kumar has demonstrated overwhelming majority support in the legislature wing as well as majority in the National Council of the party which is the apex level organisational body of the party. Accordingly, the group led by Nitish Kumar is hereby recognised as the Janata Dal-United in terms of Paragraph 15 of the symbols order. Consequently, the group led by Nitish Kumar is entitled to use the reserved symbol ‘Arrow’ of the party as a recognised state party in Bihar.”

EC recognizes Nitish Kumar led faction as JD(U) & entitles them to use the arrow symbol. pic.twitter.com/BmWR0ZW8NP — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

Nitish Kumar, keeping a high moral ground over corruption allegation on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, has given his resignation from chief minister’s post and broked the alliance with RJD known as Grand Alliance of which Sonia Gandhi led Congress party was also a part, a couple of months back. Nitish Kumar led JD(U) in an overnight decision once again aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state.

However, Nitish Kumar’s sudden move to align with the BJP, against which he had spoken in a number of public rally’s while campaigning for his party before Bihar Assembly elections, was criticised by political leaders belonging to different parties and JDU leader Sharad Yadav to drift away from the party.