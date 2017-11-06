"I am happy that my samadhi will come up in Rajgir. What can be better than this," Nitish Kumar told the media after his weekly Lok Samvad programme. Bihar CM was replying to Lalu Prasad Yadav's earlier attack on him in which he had said that Nitish Kumar could have gone to other places as well apart from Rajgir but it seems his grave will come up in Nalanda itself.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday taunted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying his prediction regarding the former’s “samadhi” (grave) that it will come up in the Nalanda district, has made him happy. “I am happy that my samadhi will come up in Rajgir. What can be better than this,” Nitish Kumar told the media after his weekly Lok Samvad programme here. Nalanda is Nitish Kumar’s home district. His native village Kalyanbigha is in Nalanda. For over three decades Nalanda is his political constituency also.

“I am happy for breaking the alliance with such people,” the Chief Minister said in reference to his decision to join hands with the BJP to form the government after dumping the RJD and Congress in July.Nitish Kumar said those out of power have been “restless and angry”. “They are playing dirty politics by blaming and targeting me.”Lalu Prasad on Sunday said Nitish Kumar could have gone to other places as well apart from Rajgir but it seems his grave will come up in Nalanda itself. In fact, the JD-U and the RJD’s war of words started after a selfie of a hooch tragedy-accused appeared with Nitish Kumar last week.

Bihar chief minister had resigned from the post of chief minister earlier this year breaking the much talked about ‘Mahagathbandhan’. He later joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took the oath again as Bihar CM with the support of the party. The war of words between the two leaders has not stopped since then as they both leave no chance to hit out at each other.