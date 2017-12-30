Addressing the media over the issue, the son of the deceased woman said that his mother was in a very serious condition when he had brought her to the hospital. The son said, "I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn't have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so." Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied the allegations levelled by the son of the martyr.

In a tragic incident being reported from Haryana, wife of a Kargil martyr was allegedly denied treatment due to the lack of Aadhaar Card. As per reports, a private hospital in Sonipat denied the treatment of the woman after her family failed to produce the Aadhaar card following which the wife of the Kargil braveheart died. Commenting on the matter, the son of the deceased woman said that he had brought her ailing mother to the hospital for the treatment even though he presented a photocopy of the Aadhaar card but lacked the original document.

Addressing the media over the issue, the son of the deceased woman said that his mother was in a very serious condition when he had brought her to the hospital. The son said, “I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn’t have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so.”

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied the allegations levelled by the son of the martyr. The hospital said that the Aadhaar card was mandatory only for documentation process and not for treatment. The doctor of the hospital said, “We never denied them treatment. Please note that he never got the patient to the hospital. We have never stopped any treatment due to Aadhaar card ever.”

Earlier in the year, a report stating that a 85-year-old blind woman’s pension was stopped after she failed to present her Aadhaar Card. The woman suffers from leprocy that damages the skin and nervous system, hence making her incapable of bio-metric test which is compulsory for Aadhaar card. This report comes as a shock to many as the Centre is making continous appeals to get the the personal phone number and every other document of the masses linked to Aadhar card.