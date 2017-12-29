A Facebook page named 'Humans of Hindutva', that use to parodies Right-wing fundamentalism, has been shut down by his administrator. After closing the Facebook account, the page administrator said, "I'm quitting out of my own accord. I've not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life which I can't take lightly."

The page administrator on a website called satyanash.com posted a message mentioning the reason behind deleting ‘Humans of Hindutva’ Facebook Page. The administrator mentioned, “I’m quitting out of my own accord. I’ve not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life which I can’t take lightly. I am outnumbered, live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections. I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan. Actually, more than myself I worry for the safety of my family. I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva on winning this David vs. Goliath fight”

“As for those who were kind enough to lend me their ears for the last eight months, I’d like to wish you all a Happy New Year. Cheers and alvida. Thanks for giving me some of your time,” the creator of the page added.

In a shocking incident on September 5, 2017, a senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru by miscreants on Tuesday evening. It was a premeditated murder. As per reports, around three assailants entered her Bengaluru residence and fired three shots at her as soon as she opened the door. The horrific incident was captured by CCTV cameras at Gauri Lankesh’s home. However, since the killers donned helmets, their identities were hidden.