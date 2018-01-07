Fresh outrage on various platforms broke out after Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said that there was nothing wrong and there was "no bar" in condoling the death of local militants in the Valley.

A senior party leader and spokesperson of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rafi Ahmad Mir sparked a fresh controversy after the leader said that there was nothing wrong and there was “no bar” in condoling the death of local militants in the Valley. “Every death, be it a militant or a policeman, we condemn it. Militants are our brothers; we would visit their homes on death as it is a religious obligation. Following the PDP policy, I would visit the family of a slain militant for condolences.” Rafi Ahmad Mir was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Whether it is a CRPF man or our local militant, there is no bar on offering condolences. However, it depends on the security situation; sometimes we can go and sometimes not,” the PDP spokesperson further added. The PDP leader further emphasized that the party had a policy of visiting the house of the militants who were gunned down by security forces of the nation in counter-insurgency operations. Talking about the IED blast that took place in Sopore, J&K which claimed lives of four police personnel PDP spokesman said that whether a policeman gets killed or a local militant, “it is very unfortunate and we condemn it”.

Jab bhi koi militant maara gaya, taaziyat(condolence) ke liye main bhi jaata hoon aur hamari us waqt ki party president bhi jaati thi, baaki kaun shaheed hai ya nahi ye Allah ke haath mein hai: Rafi Mir, PDP pic.twitter.com/d0FODyiQ0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

“On Article 370, they had a different perspective, while our perspective was different. On running the government in the state and of both the regions, they had a different perspective and we also had altogether different. But we had to join, since we had to form the government. We won around 28 seats. In Jammu, the BJP got the highest share of probably 26 seats. We needed the assistance of the Delhi Government here, therefore, we took a decision, a very harsh decision. There was resentment in our voters also and there is no doubt about it,” the PDP spokesperson was quoted as saying.