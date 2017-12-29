Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that except few, nobody replies to his Good Morning messages which he sends out to the lawmakers. The Prime Minister also asked the lawmakers to get more active on social media which is the great tool to remain connected with the masses.

Mentioning that the lawmakers were ignoring his messages and asking them to get active on Narendra Modi app, the Prime Minister said that he often sends out important messages along with his morning greetings to keep lawmakers updates but apart from few, he has witnessed very less number of lawmakers acknowledging his messages According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers were asked to get more active on PM Modi’s app which gives party leaders an option to directly connect with the Prime Minister. Using this feature of the app, lawmakers can update the Prime Minister about what kind of work they are doing in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also gave out a presentation where he expailned this new feaure of PM Modi application. Speaking on the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said, “There is a new mechanism, New India Connect, in the NaMo app which entails direct connect with the PM.”