The police constable accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in front of her brother after luring her with Rs 10 has been identified as Subhash Singh. The accused was caught by the victim's family and the local residents who first roughed him up and then handed him to the police.

A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old police constable in Noida. Reportedly, the police constable raped the minor in presence of her brother after he lured the girl with an Rs 10 note on Wednesday evening. The accused has been identified as Subhash Singh who was on deputation with the sales tax department Gautam Budh Nagar. After assaulting the minor for 30 minutes the accused fled the spot as people started gathering after listening to the help cries of the girl.

The accused thought that the matter would have been resolved by Thursday morning and he returned to his rented apartment. However, the enraged family members of the victim and the local resident caught the accused and assaulted him. Later they handed him over to the police. “The accused returned to his rented accommodation next morning. The local people caught hold of the accused and thrashed him badly. A police team reached the spot after getting information and arrested the accused,” SHO Surajpur police station was quoted as saying by ToI.

The station head officer further added that a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused police constable. The accused was produced in court and was sent to a judicial custody. The victim was been sent to a district hospital in Noida Sector 30, for treatment. Medical reports of the victim are awaited.