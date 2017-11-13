Noida Accident: In a tragic incident being reported by Noida's Atta market, 8-month pregnant lady was crushed to death by a speeding car on Sunday evening. The husband of the wife was also severely injured in the accident. Following the accident, the parking attendant has been arrested and the car has been seized. The relatives of the deceased are demanding strict action against the accused.

In spine chilling accident being reported from one of the most prominent markets of Noida, Atta market, 8-month pregnant lady was crushed to death by a speeding car on Sunday evening. As per reports, the incident took place at Sector-18 of Noida, when a parking attendant was taking out a parked car. According to official reports, the parking attendant, said to be a minor, suddenly increased the speed of the car and crushed the pregnant woman to death, who was passing by. The husband of the wife was also severely injured in the accident.

The people present at the spot during the accident, rushed the pregnant lady to the Kailash hospital where she was declared dead. The injured husband has also been admitted to the hospital and is said to be in a serious condition. The deceased victim has been identified as Mansi Singhal, and was said to be 8-month pregnant. The couple were reportedly carrying a cake when they were hit by the car.

According to primary investigations, it was found that the parking attendant reportedly reversed the car in speed and accidentally ran over Mansi Singhal and her husband, hit two other cars and eventually rammed into a pole. Following the accident, the parking attendant has been arrested and the car has been seized. The relatives of the deceased are demanding strict action against the accused.

According to a relative of the deceased, the couple were out shopping at the Atta market in Noida Sector-18 when the accident took place. As per reports, she said that the parking attendant reversed the car in full speed and hit Mansi twice. The relatives also accused the parking contractors for giving the car parking responsibility to a minor.

The incident not only highlights the carelessness of the parking contractors, but also highlight the brewing child labour in the country.