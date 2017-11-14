The Delhi government has pled the exemption for one year or till the government can arrange 2,000 buses after Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday filed a fresh petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over exempting women drivers and two-wheelers in the proposed odd-even scheme in New Delhi.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday filed a fresh petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over exempting women drivers and two-wheelers in the proposed odd-even scheme in New Delhi. The Delhi government has pled the exemption for one year or till the government can arrange 2,000 buses. In addition, the government has also suggested that the NGT direct neighbouring states to follow the same car-rationing scheme to curb the ‘severe’ levels of pollution that is posing serious health threats to the people. Earlier in the day, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had rejected the government’s plea, denying the exemption for women drivers and two-wheelers for ‘this year’. Over the past few days the Delhi government and the NGT have been locking horns over the implementation of odd-even scheme in the national capital in order to put a cap on the alarming air pollution levels.

On Monday, the Delhi government’s counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar said that they have filed the review petition demanding exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers for this year only. Pulling up the Delhi government over their request of granting an exemption to women drivers for safety purposes, the NGT today asked Kejriwal government that ‘why it can’t run ladies only buses to solve the problem of transport during the Odd-Even scheme‘. Cornering the Delhi government over their requests, NGT also slammed them by saying, “When reports have stated that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, why do you intend to give arbitrary exemptions? Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?”

After being snubbed by the NGT over their requests, the Delhi Government withdrew their petition for modifications. Following this, the NGT suggested that Delhi govt must take care of the logical explanations for Odd-Even exemptions when they approach NGT again.