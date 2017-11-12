Following NGT guidelines asking the Delhi government not to exempt two-wheelers and women from odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Jai Hind on Saturday said that women should be exempted from odd-even over security reasons.

Stressing women safety issues in the capital, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Jai Hind on Saturday criticised the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order against exemptions in the odd-even scheme and sought the inclusion of single women drivers. She also condemned the NGT for its order on the inclusion of two-wheelers in the vehicle rationing scheme that was supposed to be enforced from November 13-17 but the Delhi government refused to implement without these two exemptions.

In a series of tweets, she asked whether the NGT had checked availability of buses and Metro services before ordering the 60 lakh people using two-wheelers won’t be exempted, or consult women about concerns on women safety. “It’s an impractical order which shall ensure odd even failure!” she said. She said she believed in gender equality and would herself never avail any exemptions but stressed that letting off women from the road rationing scheme was a necessity due to security reasons.

“Like most women, I am against exemptions and won’t avail any. But exemptions to women in odd even is a necessity due to serious security concerns. However, I totally support NO exemptions to VIP & Govt Servants,” she tweeted. Jai Hind said that they she met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and have requested him that “in case such impractical decisions of NGT stay”, the odd-even measure should be scrapped. “Can’t compromise with already fragile women safety scenario in the Capital!” she said.

Noting that the NGT has banned all protests and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, she said that in another wrong and “sad” move, the green court has “failed the odd-even plan”, and should review its which is “impractical and far removed from ground reality”. Good only 4 a perfect world, which we are not!” she said. Jai Hind also tweeted pictures of the paper carrying recommendations that the DCW had made for the second phase of the scheme enforced in April 2016 after soliciting the opinion of the women of Delhi in order.

The April 2016 letter said that most of the women representatives unanimously agreed that exemption should be given to them during the second phase. “The arguments remain the same even today,” she said. The first phase of the odd-even rule was implemented by the Delhi government from January 1 to 15 and the second phase from April 15 to 30 last year.

During these two phases, the restrictions did not apply to the CNG and electric cars, two-wheelers and cars driven by women with a male companion not above 12. Vehicles for medical emergencies, occupied or driven by people with disabilities, VVIPs and enforcement cars were also allowed to run on all days.

Making changes in the plan that was implemented in the previous two phases, the NGT on Saturday ruled that only emergency vehicles such as ambulances and MCD garbage vans and fire brigade vehicles will be exempted.