A youth and married woman were tied down to an eclectic pole and were assaulted by the villagers of an Odisha village after they were allegedly found having an intimate relationship with each other. The residents of Krusiwada village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha decided to take the law into their own hands and harassed the duo. The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on the internet. The police, however, was on time and rescued both the man and the woman. As per reports no case has been registered against any resident of the Krusiwada village.

The victims were said to be in a romantic relationship for quite a while. Villagers were not happy with the fact that the woman was pursuing a hidden affair despite being married. According to reports, the woman who was from Krusiwada had an illicit relation with the youth who was from a different village. After being caught together a few times the villagers had warned them of stern action. On catching them together, instead of verbally sorting the matter the villagers decided to physically assault them and fine them Rs 5000.

As per the villagers, the youth was a regular visitor of the married woman and the two used to meet secretly on the outskirts. The two, as usual, decided to meet in the forest and were tracked by the villagers who manhandled them and tied them to a poll after torturing them. The police later rescued the victims but received no complaints from their end. In the video which has surfaced on the internet, the man and the woman can be seen tied opposite each other as people remained mute spectators.

Earlier in a similar sort of an incident, a 25-year-old woman was kept chained in her brother’s house in Telangana. Geetha, a 25-year old was confined to a single room chained up by her brothers and sister in law, she was rescued by the local police after inputs from the locals. Police in its probe determined that Geetha was tortured and assaulted by her family members and was not even allowed to use the toilet.