Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has triggered a controversy after he said that the state does not have enough manpower to control every situation. The minister was speaking on the killing of a man from the minority community who was transporting cows. Victim's family alleged that he was murdered by cow vigilantes (Gau Rakshaks).

After another man of a minority community was brutally murdered transporting cows in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who spoke on the issue has now sparked a controversy. The victim who has been identified as Ummar Khan, 42, as per reports was killed on an alleged suspicion of smuggling cows. However, speaking of the incident, Rajasthan Home Minister passed an insensitive comment and said that the state does not have enough manpower to control every situation. At such a time when the family of the victim is grieving in pain, such irresponsible comments from a minister is an added pinch to the pain of the family.

Mentioning that the police was investigating the matter and trying to arrest the culprits in the case, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We don’t have enough manpower to control every situation in all cities in time. The police is investigating and other culprits will soon be arrested.” Further speaking of this unfortunate event, Gulab Chand Kataria said, “It can’t yet be said what is actually the case. We are sure the case will be solved soon and the culprit will be punished.”

We don't have enough manpower to control every situation in all cities in time. Police is investigating and other culprits will soon be arrested: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on man allegedly shot at in Alwar while he was transporting cows pic.twitter.com/ZIimnpGm3V — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

Victim’s uncle while speaking to the media on Monday said that he did not know who killed him. “I don’t know who killed him but he was not a cow smuggler. He had 3 cows of his own. We want justice for him. He was killed brutally.”

I don't know who killed him but he was not a cow smuggler. He had 3 cows of his own. We want justice for him. He was killed brutally: Uncle of the man who was murdered when he was transporting cows yesterday in Alwar #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/4CXRx7Haxt — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

Meanwhile, victim’s family, while expressing their sorrow said allegedly that Ummar was killed by Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes). His family also mentioned while speaking to a leading daily that in their community (Meo community), every house has two cows. They belong to a farming community and also cattle readers, and cannot earn their bread and butter if such attacks will continue to happen.

According to Ummar’s family, they have alleged that he was shot dead by cow vigilantes near Govindgarh. There were two other people along with Ummar who were also attacked. Among the other two, one is seriously injured and the other is missing. The incident happened when they were transporting cows from Alwar to a village in Bharatpur.

The incident has taken place several months after another minority community man was brutally murdered. Pehlu Khan, 51, was caught in a similar incident where he was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cows. The incident gained national attention and triggered several protests against the rampant cow vigilantism in the country.