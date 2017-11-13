The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday decided to put a cap on the number of devotees allowed to visit Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). According to new guidelines by the NGT, only 50,000 devotees will be allowed to visit Vaishno Devi Shrine per day.

In a major development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put a cap on the number of devotees allowed to visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at 50,000 a day. According to new guidelines by the tribunal, any more people found proceeding towards the shrine would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra. Also apart from keeping a bar at the number of devotees, in the new NGT guidelines, the tribunal has also put a stay on all new constructions that are taking place inside the shrine complex.

