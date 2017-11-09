The war of words between the Bengal chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just doesn't seem to end anytime soon. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to work together on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP) on issues of public interest. "Sometimes they (BJP) are issuing threats, sometimes they are breaking political parties, creating a nuisance, and harassing common people.

Accusing the BJP of breaking political parties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to work together on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP) on issues of public interest. “Sometimes they (BJP) are issuing threats, sometimes they are breaking political parties, creating nuisance, and harassing common people,” Banerjee told the media here. Banerjee’s allegation about BJP breaking its rival parties came days after former Trinamool Congress heavyweight and her one time confidant Mukul Roy crossed over to the BJP. There are speculations in political circles that a section of workers and leaders of Trinamool loyal to Roy may also switch allegiance to the BJP.

Thanking the anti-BJP parties for observing November 8 as “black day” all over the country in tune with the decision taken earlier, Banerjee, also the Trinamool supremo, said: “We are all together. The DMK is also observing the day likewise. The Aam Admi Party is doing the same. Even some NDA partners are doing so. Thanks to all of them.” Asked about the way forward for the anti-BJP opposition at the national level, Banerjee stressed on a CMP so that parties with diverse political and ideological views could come together. “There may be political, ideological differences between one party and another party. But there must be a CMP, a common agenda where public interest is involved. In those matters, where we do agree, we can all be together.”

Banerjee said the opposition parties in the country were working together in parliament also. She alleged that the BJP-led central government has lost its “credibility and accountability”. “People have lost their faith in the way the government is running the economy. If confidence is lost, everything is lost.” Taking on the Central government for its decision to partially withdraw central forces from the troubled northern hills of Darjeeling, the Chief Minister said: “While they don’t have forces for Darjeeling, BJP members are being guarded by central forces like BSF, CISF and CRPF.”

Her reference was to Roy being accorded ‘Y+’ category of armed VIP security cover by the Centre after he joined the BJP. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task of guarding the former Railway Minister.