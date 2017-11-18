A former model from Mumbai has come out in open about the assault faced by her over forceful religious conversion, she has also made sensational claims about her husband who has now married another Hindu woman and is reportedly trying to get her converted too. A case against two people has been registered at the Bandra police station.

A woman has alleged forceful conversion and physical assault on her by her Muslim husband stating that her’s is a case of ‘love jihad.’ Mother of one, former model Rashim Shahabajkar has made sensational accusations on her husband claiming that even after 12 years of their marriage she is tortured by her husband, Asif who has also barred her from meeting her own children. The victim woman has filed an FIR against two, her husband and one of his friends who she claimed was also involved in the racquet and the two are currently trying to convert Asif’s second wife who is 19 years younger than the man.

Alleging that Asif has now married another woman and is also trying to get her convert her religion, the woman said, ” Rashim’s motive behind getting me and other women like me converted is a clear indicator that his philosophy is that of love jihad, the other woman (Asif’s second wife) is also being trapped and I have some messages on my phone which prove the fact. Asif’s friend Munir is also involved in this.”‘ Asif is 47 while his second wife is just 28 she added.

What’s the story:

Rashim alleged that she and Asif are married successfully since past 13 years and their marriage was going fine before his husband started pressurizing her to change her religion. Once they had a child together, she was pressurized more. She further went on to add that Asif had recently married another Hindu girl and is trying to change her religion too. Rashim also accused him of demanding money from her, and said, despite bringing in money from her parents she was regularly tortured and was even tried to be poisoned a couple of times. “My husband has recently married a Hindu girl who is half his age, he is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, tortured and assaulted too,” she told ANI.

I have proof :

The former model also alleged that she has messages stored in mobile phones which a proof of her claims. She claimed that now Asif and her friend Munir are trying to get the second wife converted in an attempt to spoil her life. I have the conversion message which was sent to her.

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, the woman can be seen crying and accusing her husband of conversion and assault. She has reportedly registered an FIR with Bandra police who are currently investigating the case.