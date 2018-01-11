Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram fired cannons at UIDAI's new move to secure Aadhar data by terming it meaningless. In order to aware the people that their personal information is safe, secure and cannot be breached, the UIDAI introduced Virtual IDs.

Terming the move by UIDAI as 'futile', the Congress leader said that the new approach by UIDAI is of no use as most of the people have already shared their Aadhaar numbers with government agencies, banks as well as mobile service providers

Taking to his Twitter handle Chidambaram said, “Under compulsion, millions of persons have already shared Aadhaar number with many service providers. The new security layer is like locking the stable after horses have bolted.” The security layer by UIDAI came in after a report in The Tribune alleged that whole of the Aadhaar data can be accessed through WhatsApp by paying a fee. Scrapping the reports, UIDAI said that ‘there was no breach of sensitive data such as one’s biometrics’.

Under compulsion, millions of persons have already shared Aadhaar number with many service providers. New security layer is like locking the stable after horses have bolted. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 11, 2018

Following the reports, the UIDAI also filed a case against the news agency — The Tribune. On Wednesday, in a circular issued, the agency introduced another layer of protection. The new protection layer, Virtual IDs (VID), is a 16-digit code that can mask one’s Aadhaar number for a temporary period was introduced. The new Virtual IDs can replace the Aadhaar card number in order to validate one’s identity. The move comes in as UIDAI expects that it will ensure that no one, except the holder, can access the person’s Aadhaar number. Commenting on the matter, the UIDAI also said that the Virtual IDs will reduce the collection of Aadhaar numbers by different government agencies.