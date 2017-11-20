A movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to be roped in a lot of controversies as the movie is believed to "distorting facts" about Rajput queen Padmavati.

The apex court on Monday while hearing a plea filed by lawyer ML Sharma to ban the release Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati said that the court is not inclined in the matter and also added that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has a role to play and the top court cannot take that role. “The censor board has a role and the Supreme Court cannot assume that role. Why should the court interfere to stop the release of a movie which has not been cleared by the censor board?” the Supreme Court added.

While hearing the plea seeking to restrain the release of the controversial film “Padmavati”, the court said that it is premature and would amount to pre-judging the matter. The reaction of a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra came after it was told that the Central Board of Film Certification has yet to clear the film. ‘Padmavati’ has not yet received certification from CBFC. In view of this, our interference will tantamount to pre-judging the matter. We don’t intend to do so,” the court said in its order, rejecting the plea to block the release of the movie.

The court order came on a plea by advocate ML Sharma, seeking to block the release of the film, till objectionable scenes were deleted. He also sought institution of a criminal case against Bhansali.

On Monday, Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh along with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the league of politicians demanding a ban on Padmavati.

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama “Padmavati” has been “voluntarily” deferred from its scheduled date of December 1, a spokesperson for the film’s producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday. “Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017,” the company spokesperson said in a statement.