CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the film being screened for some journalists, who said there was nothing in it to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati seem to be caught in a fresh controversy once again. Haryana’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Media Coordinator, Suraj Pal Amu congratulated the Meerut youth, who announced a bounty of Rs 5 Cr for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The media coordinator further added that they will now reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 Cr, and also take care of their family’s needs. Suraj Pal Amu also threatened actor Ranveer Singh and said that ‘if he does not take his words back then his legs would be broken’.

The BJP media coordinator also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise his powers to strike down film Padmavati. The BJP office-bearer also said that if a situation arises then he would also quit the party. The BJP office-bearer while addressing the gathering said that PM Modi and union home minister Rajnath Singh will have to speak on the issue. He further targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and said that editing in the film will not be a solution and also threatened that he would not let the film release. Earlier, CM Raje had urged I&B Minister Smriti Irani to delay the release of the movie until the appropriate changes were made.

Agar tune apne shabd wapas nahin liye to teri taango ko todke tere haath mein de denge: Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana's BJP Chief Media Coordinator on Ranveer Singh #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/mMON1Kk38x — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

The media coordinator targeted BJP and said that when the party needs votes they come to the Rajput community. He also mentioned that the Gujarat Elections are approaching and the Rajput community wants to get votes for the party but at the same time the Prime Minister would have to use Article 6 and dump the movie, otherwise there would be consequences.

#WATCH:Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu says will quit BJP if needed,asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/h2x76mdAKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama “Padmavati” has been “voluntarily” deferred from its scheduled date of December 1, a spokesperson for the film’s producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday. “Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017,” the company spokesperson said in a statement.