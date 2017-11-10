Pakistan relenting after several attempts from the Indian government has decided to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife on purely humanitarian grounds. After rejecting 15 consular access requests from the Indian government, Pakistan has gone through a change of heart on the matter this time. The ICJ earlier had agreed to India's request of provisional stay on Jadhav's execution ordered by a Pakistan army court.

The Pakistan Government on Friday released a statement stating that the foreign ministry has decided to let Kulbhushan Jadhav meet his wife. The meeting has been allowed on the purely humanitarian ground said the statement. Jadhav was apprehended by the Pakistani forces on allegations of his involvement in terrorism and sabotage activities. The Indian government, however, maintained that he is an ex-naval officer who was illegally kept by Pakistan. Foreign Ministry of India had made several attempts in past to let Jadhav’s family meet him in but Pakistan turned a deaf ear to all the proposals.

Now Pakistan has taken a step forth itself letting Kulbhushan Jadhav fulfil his wish. The statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been informed about the decision. Kulbhushan Jadhav was apprehended by the Pakistani agencies and was sentenced to death by a Pakistan Army court on charges of being a spy. The Indian government had strongly refuted the allegations and had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking reversal of the death order. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested by the security forces from Balochistan and had entered the country illegally. Pakistan also said that Jadhav had admitted in the court that he was tasked by RAW to plan terrorist activities in the country.

Earlier External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in July this year had written a personal letter to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaz Aziz regarding availing of visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother Avantika Jadhav. However, Pakistan made no efforts and did not respond to the request. India also requested for consular access over 15 times but was deferred every single time by the Pakistani government.

Kulbhushan Jadhav had filed mercy petitions before the Pakistan army chief which were rejected, in his second plea Jadhav had sought forgiveness for his actions and had requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds. Pakistan had then released confessional videos in which Jadhav was seen accepting his acts of terrorism. The International Court of Justice had granted India’s request for a provisional stay in Jadhav’s execution.

Here is the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government of Pakistan: