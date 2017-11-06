Paradise Papers is the fourth collaborative investigation into offshore and banking assets done by The Indian Express with the ICIJ. The documents revealed that how firms based in Singapore and Bermuda help the global rich help them move their money abroad.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung obtained an arsenal of 13.4 million documents known as The Paradise Papers. The documents revealed that how firms based in Singapore and Bermuda help the global rich to move their money abroad. The matter was investigate by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in collobration with The Indian Express. Appleby is a firm based in Bermuda and Asiaciti Trust is based in Singapore. Both the firms helped the rich and powerful to move their money abroad.

India ranks on number 19 among the 180 countries listed in this leak. As per reports, there are 714 Indians in the list. Data accessed by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed that Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan are among the internationally known figures linked to offshore tax havens. Paradise Papers is the fourth collaborative investigation into offshore and banking assets done by The Indian Express with the ICIJ.

Minister Jayant Sinha’s name featured on the list as he was the Managing Director of Omidyar Network which invested in a US company D Light Design. The minister later in a series of tweet clarified that full details have been provided to Indian Express. These were bonafide and legal transactions undertaken on behalf of highly reputed world-leading organisations.

Some other Indians that have featured on the list include Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, Ex Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Union minister Sachin Pilot. These names are linked to Ziqitza Health Care Limited which was also being pobed by investigative agencies by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to Indian Express, Ziqitza raised money from Global Medical Response of India Limited which was registered in Mauritius on March 26 2008 by Appleby and classified as “high risk profile”.

Karti Chidambaram told The Indian Express: “I was briefly a Non Executive Independent Director with the company and have never been a share holder. And as far as I know Ziqitza Health Care never had any off shore operations. A company with off shore operations may have invested in them.”

Former Union Minister Sachin Pilot said that once the company changed its status from a “non-profit” venture to a “for-profit” venture, he resigned from it and did so before he became a Member of Parliament in 2004.

Funds amounting to over $1.5 billion were diverted using four offshore subsidiaries of United Spirits Limited India, a company formerly owned by wanted fugitive Vijay Mallya, reported Indian Express. Niira Radia, who made headlines in 2010 because of the tapping row over intercepted phone conversations also featured on Paradise Papers. Indian industrialist Naveen Jindal’s name also featured in the list.

Here are some Indian firms that featured in Paradise Papers:

GMR Group. Founder of Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) R K Sinha Firms in the Sun-TV-Aircel-Maxis case Firms in the Essar-Loop 2G case Sun Group, founded by Nand Lal Khemka Apollo Tyres, Havells, Jindal Steel, Hindujas, Videocon, the Hiranandani Group Emaar MGF and D S Construction

(There are legitimate uses for offshore companies and trusts. We do not intend to suggest or imply that any people, companies or other entities included in the ICIJ Offshore Leaks Database have broken the law or otherwise acted improperly. Many people and entities have the same or similar names. We suggest you confirm the identities of any individuals or entities located in the database based on addresses or other identifiable information.)