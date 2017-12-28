Well, Rahul Gandhi has become new Congress chief and is busy reviewing the aspects of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. But, Former President Sonia Gandhi has some different plans for herself. She has finally decided to take her long-pending vacations and was seen chilling in Goa during her holiday periodd.

On December 16, Rahul Gandhi swears in as the president of Indian National Congress. Sonia Gandhi, the former chief of the party passed on the party’s responsibility to his son after running the ship for 19 years. So, while the new Congress chief is busy concluding the aspects of Gujarat and Himachal polls, Sonia Gandhi is all set to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in south Goa. Well, she served the party for a quite long time so it is a holiday well deserved. Rahul Gandhi always enjoys his trips to abroad on his annual vacations but Sonia was mostly skipping vacations as Congress president preferring to look at party work.

Sonia Gandhi was seen in a relaxed mood, freely interacting with tourists and even cycling during her stay at the exclusive resort. Following PM Modi, she let other guests and residents take selfies with her. Sonia Gandhi had a long urge for this retirement and always wanted her son to take over as she wanted a break. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen visiting Khan market in Delhi for buying cards and stationary at the Archies gallery, while son Rahul was meeting and accepting greetings from Congress delegates from across the country.

Well, this is not the first time Sonia is visiting Leela, Goa, in the recent past. She had gone there a few weeks back when Delhi witnessed its worst spell of air pollution this year. Sonia is acutely asthmatic and her doctors had then advised her to leave Delhi. Sonia has decided to keep herself away from the news and enjoy her holidays in Goa.