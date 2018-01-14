Rahul Gandhi's reaction came after Ministry of External Affairs, in a decision, said that the address of the holder won't be printed on the last page of the passport. The page currently includes the name of the father or the legal guardian, the names of the holder’s mother, spouse, and their address.

Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over reports that passports may no longer serve as the holder’s address proof, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the move shows that government was treating India’s migrant workers as “second class” citizens. The Congress leader crtiticised BJP for its discriminatory mindset. “Treating India’s migrant workers like second-class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP’s discriminatory mindset,” the Congress president tweeted.

“As the last page of the passport would not be printed now, the passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport,” an MEA statement read.

The recommendations of a three-member panel, consisting of officials from ministry of external affairs and ministry of women and child development, were accepted and it was decided that the last page of passports would no longer be printed.

“The Report of the Committee had been accepted by the Ministry. One of the recommendations of the Committee was that the Ministry of External Affairs should explore the possibility of doing away with the printing of information contained in the Passport Booklet such as names of father/legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address contained in the last page of the passport,” MEA said.