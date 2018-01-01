The New Year Eve celebrations from Delhi to Bengaluru remained incident-free and peaceful as the police in the two major cities ensured safety. Unlike last year's mass molestation case reported from Bengaluru, this year there were no cases of molestation.

The New Year’s Eve in Delhi and Bengaluru, the two of the most highly populated cities of the country was a merry affair without any major incident. The police in the two cities had strengthened the securities in order to make sure that the celebrations remain incident free. Bengaluru witnessed the horrific incident of mass molestation on the New Year’s Eve last year which had left a deep impact in the mind of the public. This year there was no molestation case reported in Bengaluru confirmed Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner. In Delhi as well except for drunk driving cases, there was no criminal offence reported.

At least 15,000 policemen patrolled every nook and corner of the city to ensure the New Year celebrations didn’t turn drastic according to a One India report. It was due to the lauding efforts of the city police that Bengaluru had a peaceful New Year’s Eve. “There have been no cases of molestation, 1300 traffic violators were booked,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner, T Suneel Kumar told ANI. In Delhi too the police had beforehand issued alerts on its Twitter account warning the public of drunk driving during the New Year celebrations.

There have been no cases of molestation, 1300 traffic violators were booked: T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner #NewYear pic.twitter.com/TyjTthnaUP — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

Delhi Police had launched #YaDrinkYaDrive (Drink or Drive) campaign on the micro-blogging site to warn the public about the consequences of drunk driving and raise awareness in the national capital. Their efforts didn’t pay off fully but the Delhi-NCR region to witness a peaceful New Year’s Eve with only drunk driving cases reported from across the city. At least 745 challans for drunk driving were made before 12 am while 1007 challans were made after 12.

745 challans for drunk driving before 12 am and 1007 after 12 am, 90% of the violators were youngsters: Deependra Pathak,Delhi Police Special PRO #NewYear pic.twitter.com/0YFWc6p3Vy — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

Not just Delhi and NCR but policemen across the country maintained the security on the New Year’s Eve. In Delhi, CCTV cameras, drones were also plotted with the police officers to keep vigil. “We don’t want to take any risks, this time. So, we are keeping a tight vigil across Delhi. Along with anti-social elements, we have information about anti-national groups creating trouble during the New Year’s Eve. Hopefully, everything goes well,” said a senior police official in the national capital on Sunday.