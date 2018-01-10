The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Central government asking if morning Hindi prayers sung in Kendriya Vidyalas across the country promote Hindu religion. The apex court issued the notice after a petition was filed against the morning prayers.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government asking if morning prayers conducted in more than 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country propagate Hinduism by any means. The apex court raised the query after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed which alleged that central government-run schools promote Hindu religion and violate Constitution of India. While issuing the notice to the government, the Supreme Court bench said, “It is a very important Constitutional issue.”

According to reports, the PIL was filed by Veenayak Shah, an advocate from Madhya Pradesh whose children studied in a Kendriya Vidyalaya. He questioned the point of Hindi and Sanskrit morning prayers in schools saying that such practices proved to be an obstacle in developing practical and scientifical approach among students. The PIL read, “Students, as a result, learn to develop an inclination towards seeking refuge from the Almighty instead of developing a practical outcome towards the obstacles and hurdles faced in everyday life, and the spirit of inquiry and reform seems to be lost somewhere.”

The PIL further read, “All the students irrespective of their faith and belief, have to compulsorily attend the morning assembly and recite the prayer.” Shah shared one of the prayers used in morning assembly of students in schools and wrote, “The above prayer is being enforced throughout the country in all Kendra Vidyalayas. As a result, parents and children of the minority communities as well as atheists and others who do not agree with this system of prayer such as agnostics, skepticists, rationalists and others would find the imposition of this prayer constitutionally impermissible.”