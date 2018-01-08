The reports of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar, Mannan Bashir Wani, joining Hizbul outfit were highlighted after a photograph of the Kashmiri youth with an assault rifle, said to be Ak-47, went viral on the social media. Wani’s father, Bashir Ahmed, said that Wani was a timid boy but an event last year, when he was harassed by security forces, transformed him.

The constant efforts by the Indian government in stopping the Kashmiri youth from becoming a part of the terror outfits does not seem to be yielding the desired results. All new schemes developed by the Government especially for Jammu and Kashmir seem to have failed after it was reported that a scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) joined the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. As per reports, the Kashmiri youth had taken leaves from the University to visit his home. The Aligarh Muslim University’s Kashmiri scholar who joined Hizbul was identified as Mannan Bashir Wani.

The reports of Bashir Wani joining Hizbul outfit were highlighted after a photograph of the Kashmiri youth with an assault rifle, said to be Ak-47, went viral on the social media. As per sources, Wani was supposed to be at his home with his parents on December 4. After the photograph of Wani with a rifle went viral, his parents filed missing reports with the police. The Kashmiri youth, said to be in mid-twenties, was pursuing PhD from AMU.As per the official website, in 2016, Mannan Wani had won awards for his paper on flood risk assessment in north Kashmir using remote sensing and GIS techniques.

The photo that went viral on social media, described Mannan Wani as having joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on 5 January with the codename ‘Hamzah Bhai’. Wani’s father, Bashir Ahmed, is reportedly a lecturer while his brother is working as a junior engineer in the Jammu and Kashmir government. According to a report, his father said that Mannan had been a student at AMU for over four years. He further said that he was a timid boy but an event last year, when he was harassed by security forces, transformed him. The incident took place in November 2017 when the Wani way to Srinagar from his home and it was described in a Facebook status by Mannan himself.

The reports of the Aligarh Muslim University scholar joining Hizbul Mujahideen have come as a shock to all his known associates. Many of his friends expected him to be into civl services. Reports suggest that Wani was present in New Delhi a few days back while he was on his way to home in Kupwara district’s Lolab Valley. Wani had schooling up to 10th class from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Lolab.