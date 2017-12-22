The incident took place at Mukampi, Gangavathi in district Koppal. It is not yet clear whether the former BJP MLA Paranna Eeshwarappa Munavlli was in the driver's seat or not. However, the MLA himself rushed the boy to the govt hospital where he was declared dead. A case has been registered by the police in the case and investigation is on.

A 12-year-old boy named Basavaraj died after he was hit by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Paranna Eeshwarappa Munavlli’s car. The incident took place at Mukampi, Gangavathi in district Koppal. It is not yet clear whether the former MLA was in the driver’s seat or not. However, the MLA himself rushed the boy to the govt hospital where he was declared dead. A case has been registered by the police in the case and investigation is on.

Earlier in September, another BJP MLA’s car had met with an accident leaving his driver and a traffic man injured. BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh was not present in the car at the time of the accident. “He was speeding at the time, and was unable to control the vehicle. Before he could apply the brakes or take control of the car, it crashed into our traffic division,” said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior inspector at Mulund traffic division,” an inspector had said after the accident.

Road accidents and cases of negligent driving are on a rise in India. According to data, one person dies every three minutes in road accidents in India. According to a report, only half of the victims of road accident receive compensation. As per the data, 139,671 deaths were reported due to road accidents in 2014, while 146,133 lost their lives in 2015. The Supreme of Court of India (SC) has expressed concern over the same. The apex court has issued a series of directions to states to set up a road safety policy as well as dedicated safety funds.

