Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in of Jairam Thakur as the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on December 27, the party said on Sunday. Thakur, a confidant of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will take oath as the new Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues at the Ridge in the state capital. The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony, said a senior BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, newly elected legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party chose five-time legislator Thakur as their leader. He along with senior leaders later met Governor Acharya Devvrat to stake claim to form the new state government. The BJP wrested power in Himachal from the Congress, winning close to the two-thirds majority with 44 seats in the 68-member assembly. The Congress won 21 seats, independents two and the Communist Party of India-Marxist one.

The name of Thakur was announced in a high-level meeting which was chaired in Shimla on Sunday morning and included all the seniors from the party. As per reports, the security was beefed up outside the BJP meeting in Shimla, which was chaired to decide on the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. During the meet, JP Nadda, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar Dhumal was present along with Centre appointed observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar. Himachal Pradesh was the only state where the BJP had disclosed their CM face before going to elections. BJP’s favourite was Himachal’s former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. However, after Dhumal lost to Congress’ Rene, Jairam Thakur was the name that started doing the rounds.