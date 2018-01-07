During the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalization were discussed in detail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on a two-day-visit during which he will interact with the heads of police and paramilitary forces. He was received at a military air-base by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gwalior Mayor Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and others. From here, Modi will depart for Tekanpur where he will participate in an ongoing meeting of police forces of states and paramilitary forces. Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached Tekanpur on Saturday.

An official statement on Saturday said that the conference will be attended by Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP). The conference is an annual event in which top officers from all over the country participate and discuss the security-related issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier addressed the conference in Guwahati, Assam in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat in 2015 and National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016.

Last year, the issue of cross-border terrorism was discussed in detail. PM Modi also stressed on the importance of technology for police force. “During the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalization were discussed in detail. Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force,” the release stated, an official release by the government said.

The annual DGP Conference is being held outside Delhi because PM Modi believes that such conferences should be held across the country and not just New Delhi.