The magenta line is all set to be inaugurated on December 25 from Noida. The 12.64km stretch is the first interchange station in NCR. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag-off the metro on the December 25. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no intimation about the inaugration as per the official sources.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is a 50:50 proposal between the Urban Development ministry and the concerned state government. Thus, both the governments of UP and Delhi are responsible for sending the funds to the extended line. The absence of Delhi CM was hinted by Delhi goverment sources as CM has no intimation of the upcoming event. “The priority for our government is safe and reasonable travel for commuters. It is for the Urban Development ministry and UP government to answer why Delhi CM was not sent an invitation,” said the source. n 2015, for the launch of an extended line between Faridabad-Badarpur, Kejriwal did not receive the invitation. The function was organized primarily by the BJP-ruled Haryana Government.

The UP CM is most likely to reach Noida on Saturday afternoon to go through the arrangements before the flag-off ceremony. There is going to be review meeting scheduled between officials of DMRC and government ahead of the event.