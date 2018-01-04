Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the most searched and talked parlimentarians on social media site Facebook in 2017 according to report. PM Modi was in talks due to several reasons like triple talaq bill, Gujarat, and Himachal elections, while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was in the spotlight after his first speech in Rajyasabha, which was not completed and after that he posted a video on Facebook to deliver his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most talked about Lok Sabha member and Sachin Tendulkar was the most popular Rajya Sabha member on Facebook in 2017. The results appeared on Wednesday when Facebook released information on its top-ranked pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India for the January 1 to December 31, 2017, period.Facebook categorized the information on its top-ranked pages of government bodies under Parliament of India, Union Government, State Governments and Union Territories, and political parties.

PM Modi was in talks due to several reasons like triple talaq bill, Gujarat, and Himachal elections, while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was in the spotlight after his first speech in Rajyasabha, which was not completed and after that he posted a video on Facebook to deliver his message. Among State Governments and Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the most popular followed by his Rajasthan counterpart, Vasundhara Raje.Among political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the most popular.

But surprisingly, the Indian National Congress came third as the Aam Aadmi Party took the second spot in terms of Facebook popularity.Among apex bodies, PMO India was the most popular on Facebook followed by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Ministry of External Affairs topped among ministries.MyGov India was the most popular government initiative on Facebook while among the armed forces, the Indian Army was the most popular.