Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the newly built stretch of the new Magenta line of Delhi Metro following which he will also address a public meeting in Noida. Speaking ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi said that it is an example of modernising urban transport and making travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient. The new magenta line will connect Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi and will significantly reduce travel time between Noida and South Delhi.

The stations which will be covered in the new magenta line are Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC, Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Birds Sanctuary. Metro services will be available for public use from 5PM onwards on Monday. The metro ride between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden would cost the commuters Rs 30.

According to DMRC authorities, 10 trains would operate on the new line. The coaches will have LED information display, power charging capacity and colourful seats of different shades. The width of a coach is 3.2 metre which can accommodate 35-40 people extra in every coach of this line.

The new magenta line is an example of India stepping into modern infrastructure as the trains on this route will be driverless, a first time in India, however, there would be roving attendants. The station on this line have also been designed considering the safety and security of the passengers as they will be equipped with Platform screen doors (PSDs).