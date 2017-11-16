According to a recent survey done by Pew Research Center, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity after being 3 years in power has increased. Following a survey done by Pew, public’s love affair with PM Modi led administration under current conditions in India is even more intense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity hasn’t gone down even after three years when he took charge in 2014. The latest statistics about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has been revealed by America based think tank Pew Research Centre following its survey about PM Modi’s popularity after three years of him remaining in the power. In fact, Indian citizens’ satisfaction with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with both their country’s direction and the state of its economy have grown in recent years. “Three years into Modi’s five-year tenure, the honeymoon period for his administration may be over but the public’s love affair with current conditions in India is even more intense,” according to an article in Pew Research Centre.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a landslide victory in 2014 General Election, too the charge of Indian government, and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, on whose popularity the BJP fought Lok Sabha elections, became the Prime Minister of India, defeating the then ruling Congress-led government led by Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to the survey done by Pew Research Centre, “Since 2015, PM Modi’s popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east.”

10 highlights from Pew Research Centre’s survey about PM Narendra Modi’s popularity after 3 years in power