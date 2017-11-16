Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity hasn’t gone down even after three years when he took charge in 2014. The latest statistics about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has been revealed by America based think tank Pew Research Centre following its survey about PM Modi’s popularity after three years of him remaining in the power. In fact, Indian citizens’ satisfaction with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with both their country’s direction and the state of its economy have grown in recent years. “Three years into Modi’s five-year tenure, the honeymoon period for his administration may be over but the public’s love affair with current conditions in India is even more intense,” according to an article in Pew Research Centre.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a landslide victory in 2014 General Election, too the charge of Indian government, and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, on whose popularity the BJP fought Lok Sabha elections, became the Prime Minister of India, defeating the then ruling Congress-led government led by Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to the survey done by Pew Research Centre, “Since 2015, PM Modi’s popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east.”
10 highlights from Pew Research Centre’s survey about PM Narendra Modi’s popularity after 3 years in power
- Pew Research Center survey conducted among 2,464 respondents in India from February 21 to March 10, 2017.
- Study surveyed around 2,464 respondents in India reveals the Modi wave still prevails even after demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST)
- Nearly 9 out of 10 Indians hold a favorable opinion of Modi, comparable to their view of him in 2015
- Close to 7 out of 10 have a very favorable view of the PM Modi, which is similar to peoples’ view in 2015.
- Around 9 out of 10 Indians southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and western states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh still have a favorable view towards PM Modi.
- More than 8 out of 10 in eastern India states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal.
- Around 8 out of 10 in northern states of Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also has a favorable opinion about PM Modi.
- According to Pew, PM Modi’s and BJP are still more popular than the Congress party and Gandhi family.
- PM Modi’s popularity is almost the same in northern India, has risen in west and south and is slightly down in east.
- PM Modi’s is still considered 31% more favorable than Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, 30% higher than Rahul Gandhi.