After participating in the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi, PM Narendra Modi called on Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram. The Prime Minister was received by DMK Working President and Karunanidhi's son M.K. Stalin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on DMK President M. Karunanidhi and enquired about his health. After participating in the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi, Modi called on Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram. The Prime Minister was received by DMK Working President and Karunanidhi’s son M.K. Stalin. This is the first time Modi has met Karunanidhi at his residence. Modi’s visit comes at a time when Stalin has been attacking the central government. Stalin has been charging the Centre with running a proxy government in Tamil Nadu. He has also said that the BJP government led by Modi had not fulfilled the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. After meeting Modi, Karunanidhi, seated on a wheelchair, appeared near the door and waved to DMK cadres assembled outside his house.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi stressed that media is a means of transforming society and that is why it is known as fourth pillar of the democracy. PM Modi is on a day’s visit to rain-hit Tamil Nadu and participated in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Daily Thanthi newspaper where he emphasised upon the importance of media. “The role of newspapers published in regional languages remains as important today, as it was then,” the prime minister said. He added that media must strive to maintain credibility so that a healthy democracy can be built. Modi further said that editorial policy should be used wisely in public interest.

PM Modi has also assured rain-hit state of full assistance from the Centre to handle the situation arising out of heavy downpour and floods in Chennai and in other parts of the state. At least 14 persons have been killed due to heavy downpour in the state last week. PM Modi is on a day’s visit to the state.