Recently we have come across few cases where the police have lost their control over the accused and have resorted to beating them up on their behaviour with the victim at the time of investigation. These cases have recently raised questions regarding the morality of the police force and criticised the behaviour of senoir policemen.

Well, the incidents of policemen losing their control over the accused have gained a lot of attention these days. Recently, we have seen the cases where some senior officials of the police were seen misbehaving during the investigation. But is this ‘khaki brutality’ morally correct? Does the police possess the right to thrash any convict? Can the police lose their ‘cool’ and take the law into their own hands? In a recent incident that surfaced from Madhapur in Hyderabad, a video of a police personnel by the name of Ganga Reddy, thrashing a short film director Yogi has gone viral. Police on Saturday went into damage control, claiming the accused has a criminal past and cheated people. in this case, the senior official lost his cool when the accused made an objectional comment against the victim, while the officer was enquiring about his behaviour with the victim.

Cyberabad Metropolitan police said they started an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the software engineer, who alleged that Yogi sent vulgar messages and also tried to malign her character. Later in the day, deputy commissioner of police, Madhapur, Vishwa Prasad said that it was wrong on the part of any officer to hit a person and he would conduct an inquiry into the issue. “The accused, Yogi, has a criminal history. When our additional DCP called his for inquiry, Yogi spoke against the victim in an objectionable manner. An inquiry will be done into the issue to know what made the officer lose his cool. However, the messages sent by the accused were highly objectionable,” Prasad told the media.

“I came to know that Yogi had harassed a woman in the name of a short film, while another woman was harassed online. When he came to know that I discovered his actual character, he started harassing me by sending objectionable messages besides threatening my family and me,” the victim told media personnel on Saturday. In the past, the victim had given Yogi money on several occasions.

In another case at Jawaharnagar in Rachakonda commissionerate, controversial inspector TS Uma Maheswara Rao, as part of an investigation, went to a house where a murder took place. He was caught on camera keeping his leg on a cot, while a woman victim, sitting nearby, was writing a complaint.

When contacted for a clarification, the inspector gave a completely different story. “The incident took place a month ago. Since one of the legs of the chair was broken, I took the support of the cot. On the day the murder occurred, I didn’t allow media until the arrival of the Clues team and the victim writing the complaint. While dictating the complaint, I just dragged the chair and took the support of the cot with my leg. At that time, our staff, including SB officer and Clues team, were there. Just to defame me, somebody is circulating this. It’s pertinent to mention that the chair was broken and the victim gave another chair,” he clarified in an SMS.