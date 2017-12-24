The Telegram group that Sharaf Ali was using frequently was closed down on November 28 when he sensed trouble. Besides Telegram, he had four other different groups, with over 5,000 followers in each group. The Kerala man had been broadcasting offensive clips to more than one lakh subscribers every day.

Some of the rape videos that the accused had shared were really disturbing involving two- to five-year-old children | Image for representation

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man from Kozhikode in Kerala allegedly peddled rape videos and nude pictures on a child porn group. The cyber wing of Kerala police busted the child porn racket after arresting the MCA graduate K Sharaf Ali and also seized hundreds of photos and videos involving minors. The accused had been collecting pornographic material from social media and other sources and traded them under various names on Telegram, an instant messaging system.

Sharaf Ali had been broadcasting offensive clips to more than one lakh subscribers every day and some of the videos were disturbing involving two-to-five-year-old children, police said. “We have been tracking him for the past six months. Some of the videos were really disturbing involving two- to five-year-old children. We have identified some of the sources from where he procured these videos,” a senior police officer told HT.

The Telegram group that he was using frequently was closed down on November 28 when he sensed trouble. Besides Telegram, Ali had four other different groups, with over 5,000 followers in each group. He has been slapped with various sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

In India, rape is the fourth most common crime committed against women. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2013 annual report, 24,923 rape cases were reported across India in 2012 and out of these, 24,470 were committed by someone known to the victim (98% of the cases). Though the issue is being talked about so much, the numbers tell a different story. In fact, the crime against children including physical and emotional abuse, exploitation like child pornography or sex trafficking of minors, have increased by almost 300% in a span of six years since 2009.