According to officers, all the occupants of the ashram are adults. The three-storey building of the ashram in Sikatarbagh have over a dozen dark and small congested chambers underground, with maze-like lanes which were bolted with heavy iron shutters. Even the rooms on the upper floors have been constructed in such a way that they look more like a web of haunted rooms rather than a place where people live.

The two ashrams that belong to Adhyatmik Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, run by absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit in Kampil and Farrukhabad left policemen from a raiding team frightened with the maze-like structure of these ashrams.

On condition of anonymity, a police officer said, “The operation to take out the occupants of the ashram started at around 7 am both at Kampil’s Chaudharain Colony and Sikatarbagh in Farrukhabad city. Expecting resistance, the heavy police force was roped in. The elder women (who are called ‘sisters’ in the ashram) initially refused to open the metal door, but later they gave in under police pressure and let us in.” “The three-storey building of the ashram in Sikatarbagh had over a dozen dark and small congested chambers underground, with maze-like lanes which were bolted with heavy iron shutters. One has to either walk on knees or bend down to enter the chambers. Each chamber has a staircase leading inside but was empty. Even the rooms on the upper floors have been constructed in such a way that they look more like a web of haunted rooms rather than a place where people live. The women were sleeping on the cold floor on mats. All the windows of the building have iron grills and are placed high up on the walls,” the officer added.

Sangeeta, a 25-year-old resident of Kushinagar district, who was found at the Sikatarbagh ashram said, “My parents left me here five years ago and since then I have been gaining spiritual knowledge.” She did not reply to being asked if she had suffered any harassment during her stay here. Superintendent of police, Farrukhabad, Mrigendra Singh said, “None of the women has said they suffered any harassment or assault, but we will conduct their medical examinations and present them in front of a magistrate so that their statements are taken. We are not sure about the purpose of the underground chambers. We are still investigating the ashrams.”

Most of the women found in Ashram are from UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Nepal. Meanwhile, two FIRs were lodged in Kampil and Farukhabad city police stations against six men, including Dixit on the basis of written complaints filed by local residents, who alleged that women in the ashram were confined against their will and “cries for help” could be heard from both buildings over the years