Kamal Haasan was touted to launch his own political party on November 7, Tamil superstar's birthday, but he will take his "first step" in politics by launching a mobile application later in the day. In another big announcement, the 63-year-old movie actor cancelled his birthday celebrations and preferred to visit a medical camp to address the rain-affected people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been an on-screen hero for almost five decades now and he certainly has honed the art of playing man of the hour just when required. A day ahead of his 63rd birthday, the legendary Tamil actor announced that he will not celebrate his big day this year as he will be investing his time meeting rain-affected people in the state of Tamil Nadu. Haasan visited a medical camp on Tuesday morning in Avadi and will now move to severely affected areas of south Chennai by torrential rains.

While addressing a large gathering, where his daughter Akshara Haasan was present as well, at the medical camp in Chennai, Haasan said that there is no connection of this camp with politics but he added that this platform could be used for that. Further clearing the clouds of doubt from his much talked about political debut, he said “People have been commenting that I am dreaming big. I want to tell them that it is a dream which ultimately gets materialised.”

Govt arranging water outlets in water logged areas. Equally important, medical camps detect diseases before it becomes epidemic:Kamal Haasan pic.twitter.com/gOHnwwXm4b — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

Kamal Haasan enjoys a massive following in South India and fans, who were bracing for a big bash, were left disappointed by the actor’s decision to cancel the party. To explain his move, Haasan took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post “To those who love me and dislike the idea of my cancelling my birthday celebrations” and the post read “Tomorrow, is just another day if you just celebrate and fail to seize it. If we can make it better in pursuit of a cause then we become the change we seek.”

To those who love me and dislike the idea of my cancelling my birthday celeberations pic.twitter.com/hkSPJj97C9 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 6, 2017

Also, the acting powerhouse was also touted to launch his own political party on his 63rd birthday but the political sphere will have to wait for his entry as Kamal Haasan apparently wants to make a calculated debut. Instead of the big announcement, he will be launching a mobile application on Tuesday afternoon. According to the actor, the mobile app is his first step in his political career.