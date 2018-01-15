With Congress president Rahul Gandhi headed to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Monday, a poster war has begun in town. A poster showing Rahul as Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana has led to a controversy ahead of Rahul's visit. The poster was found at the Gauriganj railway station in Amethi, UP on Sunday.

The campaign of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lead by the Congress seems to have spread across Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. Recently, a poster with a photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi has created chaos in Amethi District. In the poster, Rahul Gandhi has been portrayed as Lord Ram while the Indian prime minister has been portrayed as Ravana. The poster comes to light just after a few hours after Congress mocked PM Modi over his ‘Hugplomacy’ by sharing a video on their Twitter handle.

As per reports, the poster was found at the Gauriganj railway station in Amethi, UP on Sunday. In the poster, that went viral on the social media, Rahul Gandhi could be seen carrying a bow and an arrow, pointing towards Prime Minister Modi, who has been portrayed as the God of the Evil. The poster, along with the bizarre representation, carried some text stating that Rahul Gandhi is an incarnation of Lord Ram and will bring the ‘Ram Rajya’ by winning General election in 2019. The poster read, “Rahul ke roop mein bhagwan Ram ka Avtaar 2019 mein aayega Rahulraj (Ramrajya)”.

Poster seen in Amethi’s Gauriganj pic.twitter.com/mR3VnjpJeP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2018

Reports suggested that the poster that went viral was put up by local named Abhay Shukla. Sources claim that Abhay Shukla has no connections with the Congress party. As per ANI, Shukla said, “Prime Minister Modi promised us to bring black money back that is stashed abroad, but nothing happened. All the promises made by him were lies. We believe that in 2019, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of the county and fulfil all the promises”.

Reacting on the poster reports, the district Congress party denied putting up the poster or any links with the local Abhay Shukla. The poster has currently received no reactions from the BJP party leaders. The poster comes to light just a day before Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the district.