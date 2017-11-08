A Class 11 student has been detained by the CBI officials over the death of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. The student detained by the CBI officials will be produced before the Juvenile Board today, on November 8. The detention of the Class 11 student came in after police spotted him as one of the 5 people captured on the CCTV footage from outside the toilet, where Pradyuman 's body was found.

The picture presented by CBI finally started to take shape after it was found that the accused had bragged his friends that the exams would be postponed and they should not bother to study

The tragic death of the 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took another twist on Wednesday morning after sources close to CBI revealed that a Class 11 student has been detained after killed Pradyuman Thakur because he wanted his exams to be postponed. The blood stained body of a 7-year-old, Pradyuman, was found outside a toilet near his classroom with his throat slit on September 8. The deceased student, Pradyuman Thakur was a student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon/Gurugram.

Commenting on the matter, the father of the accused child said that it was only last night when the CBI officials told him and detained for murder. He said, “My son did not commit the crime. We had been cooperating with the police. My son was questioned four times…They came to our house and question him too. Yesterday, they kept me sitting at their office until midnight and told me your son has committed murder and we are arresting him. They said you have to sign his confession. I left at 2 am.”

Previously, the CBI had booked the bus conductor over Pradyuman Thakur’s murder, who is still not off the hook. The officials said that the bus conductor had confessed to killing the boy after trying to sexually assault him. CCTV footage shows Pradyuman, a student of Class 2, crawling out of the bathroom after his throat had been slit. Facing the pressure from the parents the Haryana government had passed the case to the CBI.