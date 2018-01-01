The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of New Year. A day before the new year day, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Man ki Baat’, on the programme he said, "Now, we must move from ‘Positive India’ to ‘Progressive India' and urged all those who turned 18 over the year to register as voters.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of New Year. “Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country and to our unique and beautiful planet,” Kovind tweeted. “May the Year 2018 bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of every citizen of our country,” Naidu said in a tweet. He also said: “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the Year 2018 and let us collectively resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious society.”

“Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” Modi said. A day before the new year day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Man ki Baat’ on the programme he said, “Nothing is impossible for those filled with enthusiasm and positivity. Now, we must move from ‘Positive India’ to ‘Positive India’. He also urged that all those who turned 18 over the year to register as voters and to become the “bedrock of new India.”

PM Modi said, “Indian democracy welcomes the voters of the 21st century, the new India voters. I congratulate our youth and urge them to register themselves as voters. The entire nation is eager to welcome you as voters of the 21st century… your vote will prove to be the bedrock of new India. PM Modi also suggested that a “mock Parliament” should be organised to mark August 15, in Delhi, which should have one young representative from each district to articulate on how a new India should be formed in the next five years.