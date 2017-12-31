Commenting on the matter, a CRPF official said that in order to breach the area, the terrorist first lobbed grenades and then opened heavy fire. He said, "Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 0210hrs. As per report two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side."

On December 31st morning, around 2 to 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the terrorists who were heavily armed attacked the Lethpora CRPF camp at 2:10 am on Sunday. They attacked the 185 Battalion of the CRPF by throwing grenades. As per current reports, the heavy gun battle has stopped as the Indian security forces have launched the search operations in the area. The terrorists are reported to be hiding in the area. In the attack, at least one CRPF jawan has been martyred while two are said to be severely injured. The deceased CRPF jawan was identified as Saifuddin, two others who were injured are Narender and Samadhan Malve.

Commenting on the matter, a CRPF official said that in order to breach the area, the terrorist first lobbed the grenades and then opened heavy fire. He said, “Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 0210hrs. As per report two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side.” Hinting that the terrorist might be planning an attack on New Years, the CRPF official also said that there is quite a possibility of a similar type of attack on other camps also.

The terrorist organisation JeM has claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack stating that this attack was to avenge the killing of their commander Noor Trali. This is not the first time that a CRPF camp was attacked at the pre-dawn time in the already troubled Kashmir. Earlier in August, in a similar attack that took place in the same area, around 8 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a heavy gun battle at a district police complex in Pulwama. The three terrorists, who launched the suicide attack, were killed after an intense gunfight that went on for over 12 hours.

