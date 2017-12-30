A Civil Engineering student from Mohali, Punjab was arrested by Haryana Police from Bahadurgarh after he tried to run away with a class 12th school girl. The school administration caught him after finding out that he had entered a different name in the visitors register

Haryana police on Friday arrested a Muslim youth in an alleged attempt of love jihad. The civil engineering student was arrested from his lover’s school in Bahadurgarh area of Haryana. He was nabbed by the local police after the school administration found out that he had come to lure a girl and run away with her. He had entered a different name in the register and told the teachers that he was the brother of the girl but was later caught in his attempt. After a huge ruckus inside the school campus, police had to interfere and the youth was arrested after a complaint from girl’s maternal grandfather.

The youth named Jabaz Hussain who is pursuing a diploma in civil engineering from a college in Mohali, on Friday entered the premises of his girlfriend in order to convince her to run away with him. however, teachers got alerted noticing an outsider in the class and asked the gatekeepers about the details of the boy after which he was caught. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the girl’s grandfather alleged that it was an attempt of love jihad and that the youth has had previously done the same with a girl from Bengaluru.

Hussain, however, entered his name as Maninder in the school’s visitors register to convince the teachers that he was the brother of his girlfriend. He was taken into custody by the Haryana police and is currently being interrogated for further details n the case. The police have registered a case against him under the act 354 of the Indian Penal Code. “A case has been registered against accused Jabaz Hussain following a complaint from the girl’s grandfather,” confirmed a police official.

This comes at a time when the country is debating over several such cases of alleged love jihad. Love Jihad is an intentional approach adopted by young Muslim men to target girls belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love.