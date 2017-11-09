Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan does not want to take another break from his academics and has turned down AAP's offer of a Rajya Sabha seat. "While Professor Rajan is engaged in a variety of educational activities in India, he has no plans to leave his full-time academic job at the University of Chicago," a statement issued by his office at the University of Chicago said.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan has declined Aam Aadmi Party’s offer of a Rajya Sabha seat as he wants to focus on academics. “While Professor Rajan is engaged in a variety of educational activities in India, he has no plans to leave his full-time academic job at the University of Chicago,” a statement issued by his office at the University of Chicago read. Earlier, there were reports that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had approached the former RBI governor with an offer to enter the Rajya Sabha on one of party’s three seats in January. Mr Kejriwal had made it clear that he wants to give the seats to professionals and outsiders, instead of leaders of the party.

Earlier, an AAP MLA had told News18 that the party preferred to send an economist to the Rajya Sabha in a bid to go national. “We met Arvind Kejriwal last month and said that if the party gives the Rajya Sabha ticket to Kumar Vishwas then the image of the party would not be perceived positively. They should pick an economist because if in the future we decide to go national, then AAP would be a party who knows what it is talking about. So the party is mulling speaking to Raghuram Rajan and sending him to Rajya Sabha,” he had said.

Renowned economist Raghuram Rajan had earlier taken a break from academics to take charge as governor of RBI. Rajan was open to becoming the governor for the second time, but the govt did not extend his term and chose Urjit Patel instead. Rajan has made it clear that he was against the move of demonetisation which marked its first anniversary on Wednesday. PM Modi had verbally sought Rajan’s opinion on the issue and the drastic move was taken within a few months of his departure from RBI.