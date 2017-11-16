Speaking to the media after the meeting of newly formed All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC), Rahul Gandhi expressed his satisfaction and said that he felt good after interacting with the members. This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has cornered PM Modi in his address. Commenting on the matter, Congress' spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government had neglected the interests of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is leaving no-stone-unturned in leaving a mark for the upcoming Gujarat elections, on Thursday fired cannons on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he changed the entire Rafale fighter aircraft deal to make sure that one particular businessman benefits from this deal. Rahul Gandhi also attacked media for not doing their duty of questioning PM Narendra Modi on the deal. While addressing a gathering, Gandhi further said that no question was raised against Jay Shah’s company that recorded a massive jump since Modi came to power in the Centre.

While questioning the BJP government, he also raised the issue of Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah Company, which caught up in the headlines after it reported a quantum jump in turnover post 2014. “I answer all your questions, whatever you ask me. Why don’t you question Prime Minister Modi on the Rafale deal, on Amit Shah’s son? Why don’t you question the prime minister who changed the entire Rafale deal to help a businessman?” he asked.

Speaking to the media after the meeting of newly formed All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC), Rahul Gandhi expressed his satisfaction and said that he felt good after interacting with the members. This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has cornered PM Modi in his address. Earlier in the week, Congress had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of compromising national interest and security while promoting crony capitalism and causing a loss to the public exchequer.

However, countering the allegations levelled by Congress, BJP said that these allegations were levelled with an intention to divert the attention as many senior leaders from Congress were being questioned in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scandal. Commenting on the matter, Congress’ spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government had neglected the interests of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).