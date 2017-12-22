The CWC will discuss the current political scenario in the country and also a resolution in connection with the 2G spectrum case is likely to be passed. This would be Rahul Gandhi first CWC meeting after taking charge as the Congress president.

A day after a Delhi court pronounced its verdict in the alleged multi-crore 2G scam case and acquitted all the accused including former Telecom Minister A raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, giving an edge to the Congress party to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul Gandhi is all set to chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as the party chief in New Delhi. This would be his first CWC meeting after taking charge as the Congress president. The CWC will discuss the current political scenario in the country and also a resolution in connection with the 2G spectrum case is likely to be passed.

Here are the key points that are going to be discussed in the meeting:

1.The meeting will commence at 10.30 am at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president Rahul Gandhi.

2.The party will discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of Congress’ spectacular performance in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 for the party in future. In Gujarat, Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member state legislative assembly.

3.CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, is going to formulate a strategy to counter the NDA government on the charges against the UPA leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Manmohan Singh that he and other Congress leaders met Pakistani officials to influence the Gujarat polls will also be discussed.

4.The Congress party is intending to create an awareness campaign about the 2G issue and take it to the people. A plan regarding this would also be finalised in the meeting.