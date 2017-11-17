Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi launched party's new outfit, ll India Unorganised Workers' Congress which will majorly focus on the unrecognised sect of the society and will work for the cause of the underprivileged. The unit will largely work to voice low key workers who earn a hard living, this move will help the national party significantly in increasing its base.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a new unit for the unorganised sector workers called the All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress and said “it will strive to provide voice to those working in different parts of the country”. Interacting with the members of the Unorganised Workers’ Congress, Rahul Gandhi urged them to participate in the fight for the rights of the unorganised workers. He also encouraged them to participate in the struggle of the unorganised sector workers. The sect of society which is often undermined will be at focus by this particular Congress Party’s unit.

“Despite the proficiency of the street vendors, workers in the domestic sectors, autorickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers and construction workers, they have not received their due respect,” said Gandhi. He said that this unit of the party will be responsible for giving voice to these people working in different parts of the country and fighting for their rights. “It is a historic day for the Congress party because today it was the first meeting of the Unorganised Workers’ Congress,” Gandhi told reporters.

The aim of the unit will be to give due respect to the capability of the unorganised sector workers and provide them a platform to raise their voice, said Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader was in Gujarat recently where he garnered headlines for bashing BJP over various issues like GST and demonetisation. With the Gujarat elections nearing Rahul Gandhi and other party workers have upped the ante in Gujarat and are taking every step possible to ensure victory.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken who was also present at the event, said the party would give voice to the unorganised sector workers who were often at the receiving end of police brutality.

“We must end police abuse against unorganized workers. Congress, in instituting AIUWC, is giving the brutalised backbone of Delhi’s economy the voice, identification and platform to combat this and be empowered,” said Maken.