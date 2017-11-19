The meeting by the CWC is expected to be chaired at 10:30 am by Sonia Gandhi. It is also said to be the last CWC meeting which will be headed by Sonia Gandhi. According to the extended deadline by the Election Commission (EC) the party has to complete the organisational elections before December 31. The 2017 Gujarat assembly elections will begin from December 9. Commenting on the matter, Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi said, "If only one nomination is filed, it will be announced on the date of withdrawal of nominations that he is the president since there is no other nomination."

All the speculations surrounding the elevation of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the president finally seems to be taking shape. Rahul Gandhi, who is said to be going under rigorous public makeover, is expected to take over the presidency of the Congress party from her mother, Sonia Gandhi, before the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which has been called for Monday, November 20, is said to announce its decision of Rahul Gandhi’s promotion. CWC is party’s highest decision-making body.

The central election authority of the Congress party had allowed the filing of applications by the aspirants from next week and till December 1. It further said that if needed an election would be conducted on December 8. The 2017 Gujarat assembly elections will begin from December 9. Commenting on the matter, Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi said, “If only one nomination is filed, it will be announced on date of withdrawal of nominations that he is the president since there is no other nomination”. According to all the reports doing rounds, Rahul Gandhi is all likely to take the charge as the CWC had already expressed strong sentiments for his promotion.